Rajon Rondo Had Two Incredible Left-Handed Assists Against the Brooklyn Nets
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 23 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers were in Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Thursday. Kyrie Irving pulled the Nets within one point with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. That's when the Lakers started a big run with three straight threes to close out the quarter, including a buzzer-beater from former Net Jared Dudley. The shot was great, the looping, under-handed, left-handed outlet pass assist from Rajon Rondo to set up the final shot was incredible.
In a league full of the greatest players in the world, there are only a few guys creative or talented enough to make that pass in any situation. This was a beauty. And then he threw another insane lefty assist in the fourth quarter.