VIDEO: Rajon Rondo Ejected For Dirty Play, Has Choice Words For Referees By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers won their 13th game of the season on Friday night with a 130-127 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The Lakers did not have the services of Rajon Rondo down the stretch after he got ejected for a Draymond Green-ish involuntary leg spasm that resulted in Dennis Schroder taking a shot to the crotchal region.

Rondo gets Schroder in the balls ? pic.twitter.com/W0z91vhu3H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 23, 2019

Rondo did not like the call and had some choice words for the officials as teammates urged him to head to the locker room. What exactly did he say? We'll leave that to the lip-readers, but given his history, there's a good chance it wasn't very nice.