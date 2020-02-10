Rajai Davis Really, Really Seemed to Enjoy Sitting On the Bench Today
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Detroit Tigers outfielder Rajai Davis collected three hits and stole two bases today as his team completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. He also did this on the bench. Whatever it was, it was done with great gusto.
