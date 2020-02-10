The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Rajai Davis Really, Really Seemed to Enjoy Sitting On the Bench Today

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

None

Detroit Tigers outfielder Rajai Davis collected three hits and stole two bases today as his team completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals. He also did this on the bench. Whatever it was, it was done with great gusto.

[XaboRbs87x]

RELATED: Peyton Manning Paid a Visit to Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium [UPDATE: Eli Has Arrived]

RELATED: GIF: Blonde Yankees Fan Was Irate After Not Catching Home Run Ball

RELATED: Darth Vader Threw Out an Anemic First Pitch at a Reds Game

 