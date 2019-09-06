Raiders Won't Suspend Antonio Brown, He'll Play in Week 1 By Ryan Phillips | Sep 06 2019

Antonio Brown will not be suspended by the Oakland Raiders after his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. The veteran wide receiver was back at practice on Friday and head coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for him to play Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Here’s Gruden making the announcement:

Raiders head coach said Antonio Brown is back, and the plan is for him to play Monday night. pic.twitter.com/VH9XJws9Kq — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 6, 2019

Brown reportedly gave an emotional apology to the entire team on Friday and that likely swayed this decision.

As recently as Thursday night, Oakland’s captains appeared ready to shove Brown out. They reportedly met with Gruden and told him they would support whatever decision he and Mayock made regarding Brown. The fact that they didn’t go to bat for the 31-year-old wideout seemed to signal they were over his antics too.

Less than 24 hours later all appears happy in Raider Nation.

I really hope Las Vegas is truly prepared for the drama this organization is going to bring to town. Yeah, sure organized crime may be a massive shadow over your city, but have you ever been around a Jon Gruden-coached team?