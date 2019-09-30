Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Suspended For Rest of Season By Liam McKeone | Sep 30 2019 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Many an eyebrow was raised when the Oakland Raiders brought in Vontaze Burfict to boost their linebacking corps. Burfict could still play, but his laundry list of fines and plays that can generously be defined as questionable figured to prevent Burfict from seeing the field after the Bengals let him go.

With all that in mind, it doesn't come as a huge shock that Burfict has already found himself in some trouble merely a quarter of the way into the season. The NFL announced on Monday that Burfict would be suspended for the rest of the year after his brutal hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

Vontaze Burfict suspended for remainder of 2019 season for violations of unnecessary roughness rules. pic.twitter.com/oSMl2iSRNW — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 30, 2019

This is not Burfict's first rodeo with suspension for a dirty hit, and has missed games several times in the past due to his play. Burfict will appeal the ruling, per his agent, so this saga is not yet over.