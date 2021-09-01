Raiders Owner Mark Davis' New House Looks Like a Spaceship
The Las Vegas Raiders are settling into their new city now that they're a season out from the move from Oakland. This season will feature fans in the stands for the first time ever. It's all very exciting.
Perhaps nobody is more excited for the return of fan revenue than Mark Davis, who presumably had to pay a pretty penny to move the team and build the new stadium. He also bought the Las Vegas Aces, the city's WNBA team, while he was at it.
Davis' latest purchase might cost more than all of that. The Review Journal got ahold of Davis' plans for the house he wants to build in the area and it is an absolute monster of a home.
That looks like an actual spaceship and nobody can tell me otherwise. Specifically, it looks like an Imperial Star Destroyer. Observe!
It has also been pointed out that the $14 million home looks a lot like the front of the Raiders' practice facility in Vegas.
What a place. Hopefully the digital rendering looks closer to the actual product than the Texas Rangers stadium did.