Raiders-Bengals Game Features a Ton of Empty Seats
The Las Vegas Raiders are in their first season with fans allowed in their gorgeous $1.9 billion facility. Sadly, despite a competitive team that is in contention in the AFC West, Allegiant Stadium featured a ton of empty seats during the Raiders' Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
This is not a great look:
That is a lot of empty seats with the game already underway. I understand Vegas is a city that features a lot of transplants and filling that stadium will likely rely on away fans flying in, but still. You can't be a viable NFL city if you can't fill a stadium with your own fans.
As we've seen with some of the recent relocations, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have struggled to fill stadiums since relocating. The Raiders are no exception.