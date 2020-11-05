Rafael Nadal's Golf Swing is a Tennis Stroke
By Kyle Koster | Nov 5, 2020, 10:53 AM EST
Rafael Nadal is an excellent golfer and a world-class tennis player. He is good at both sports because he uses the same motion. That's it. I have discovered his secret and unlocked it for you, the person who is worse at each.
Now, did I wake up expecting to, by mid-morning, be consumed with watching Nadal hit golf balls? No. Not with all that's going on. But that's what's great and not ever bad about the internet. The journeys it takes you upon without warning.
Nadal recently finished sixth at the Balearic Golf Championships, a 54-hole tournament in Mallorca, Spain. I know, I know, you probably got a text alert on that one. Just thought I'd mention it.
With a waggle that would make Sergio Garcia consider doing even more and shuffling feet normally used anticipating a return, Nadal seems to have figured out how to look good and play well at the same time.
Anyway, next time you're out on the course, perhaps envisioning a backhand over the net would be beneficial. For a certain amount of people, it literally couldn't get worse, so well worth the try.