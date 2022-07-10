Roundup: Rafael Fiziev Knocks Out Rafael dos Anjos; Thousands Join Women's March in D.C.; Jaden Ivey Injures Ankle
Bill Richardson to seek Brittney Griner's release in Moscow ... UFC Vegas 58 results ... Thousands turn out for Women's March in D.C. ... Sri Lankan president resigns amid protests ... Elon Musk faces long legal war with Twitter ... Japan mourns Shinzo Abe after assassination ... Ukraine preparing to defend Slovyansk ... A look at what's next for Boris Johnson ... "Thor: Love and Thunder" heads for massive opening ... 2022 Emmy nominations predictions ... Jaden Ivey hurt his ankle in Summer League ... The Nets want a first-rounder from the Lakers for Kyrie ... Rory McIlroy says there's no room in the golf world for LIV ... British Open asks Greg Norman not to attend ...
A look at who could replace Boris Johnson [NBC News]
Best horror movies of 2022 so far [Variety]
NFL divisions ranked by wide receiver talent [CBS Sports]
10 MLB teams that might consider trading a starter [The Athletic]
Flawed ban overshadows Elena Rybakina's historic Wimbledon win [Sports Illustrated]
Do the Clippers have to much of a good thing? [The Ringer]
Rafael Fiziev knocked out Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58.
The Magic and Kings played a banger of a Summer League game.
Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill dominating roasts.
Rowdy Tellez and Dan Vogelbach are finely tuned athletes.
Green Day -- "When I Come Around"