Roundup: Rachel McAdams Embraces Armpit Hair; BuzzFeed News Shuts Down; Mookie Betts Debuts at Shortstop
BuzzFeed News is being shut down ... Joe Biden could announce 2024 presidential run next week ... Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in "Rust" shooting ... Massive SpaceX rocket explodes in mid-flight ... Nasdaq was down on Thursday thanks to Tesla ... You're probably recycling wrong ... Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million to man who debunked his election claims ... Home prices faced biggest drop in 11 years ... Fox News is still facing four lawsuits after Dominion settlement ... Rachel McAdams is embracing armpit hair ... Denise Richards is returning to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... F. Murray Abraham apologizes over misconduct allegations ... The Eagles hired Matt Patricia ... The Chiefs will reassess Patrick Mahomes' contract soon ... Madison Bumgarner DFA'd by Diamondbacks ... The latest 2023 NFL Draft odds ... Mikey Williams pleaded not guilty to gun charges ... Malcolm Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year ... Mookie Betts debuted at shortstop ...
Devin Booker went off and the Suns beat the Clippers.
The Warriors beat the Kings thanks to Steph Curry.
A breakdown of Max Scherzer getting ejected for sticky stuff.
A psychiatrist breaks down the family dynamics on Succession.
Green Day -- "Jesus of Suburbia" (live)