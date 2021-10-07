Rachel Maddow After Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer: 'I'm Going to Be Totally Fine'
Rachel Maddow revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her neck, telling her audience that she will be "totally fine" during last night's broadcast on MSNBC. The primetime host, who recently inked a massive contract which will pay her $30 million to work less, shared the story of attending a minor league baseball game and her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, noticing the mole from the next seat.
"She said 'No, that mole has changed. We've been together 22 years that mole has changed, I know it,'" Maddow said, later adding: "Even the skin cancers that are the deadliest skin cancers in this country — those too — are way more treatable than they used to be. On one condition: That you get them early."
Maddow had been off of her primetime program for a few days after having the procedure at a New York City hospital. She said she returned quicker than planned because she wanted to share the preventative message with the public.
“You should get checked," Maddow said. "If you’ve got moles like I do, just get on a schedule with your doctor. Schedule a check now with your doctor,” she said.