Roundup: R. Kelly Guilty; Facebook Halts Instagram Kids Project; Andy Reid Out of the Hospital
R. Kelly guilty on all courts in sex-trafficking trial ... John Hinckley granted unconditional release ... Joe Biden moves to protect Dreamers ... Biden got his COVID-19 booster on camera ... Killings in the U.S. soared in 2020 ... Facebook halting development of Instagram Kids ... CAA is acquiring ICM Partners in massive agency shakeup ... San Francisco facing a chicken caesar wrap crisis ... Beck Bennett leaving "Saturday Night Live" ... China's box office slowed to a crawl this weekend ... Andy Reid released from the hospital ... Josh Gordon signs with Chiefs after reinstatement ... KJ Hamler out for the season with a torn ACL ... Michael Porter Jr. gets enormous max contract extension ... Josh Norman hospitalized with bruised lungs ... Lions still trying to trade Jamie Collins ...
Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has a trailer:
A personal favorite Beck Bennett sketch from his eight-year SNL run:
Cast of No Time to Die talks about Phoebe Waller-Bridge:
The Polyphonic Spree -- "Lithium"