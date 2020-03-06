Quinnen Williams Arrested for Trying to Carry Gun on Flight at LaGuardia Airport
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 06 2020
Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night for attempting to board a flight while carrying a gun at LaGuardia Airport. The New York Jets defensive lineman was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
At last check, the 22-year-old Williams was processed by the Port Authority Police Department then the Queens District Attorney's office will take over the case.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Williams was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun and it was unclear if it was loaded. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. ET.
The Jets have yet to comment on the arrest.
After being a unanimous All-American in 2018, the Jets selected Williams with the third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He entered the league with high expectations and suffered through a mostly disappointing rookie season. He played in 13 games (nine starts) and made 28 tackles and had just 2.5 sacks.
This incident certainly won't make the Jets fell any better about Williams' lackluster play in 2019.