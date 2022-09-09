Roundup: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96; Bills Crush Rams in NFL Opener; U.S. Open Women's Final Set
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 on Thursday ... U.S. presidents loved the queen ... Royal succession plans explained ... Everything to know about King Charles III ... Nevada county official arrested in connection with murder of Las Vegas journalist ... Stocks jumped up again on Thursday ... Steve Bannon surrendered to face New York indictment ... Shia LaBeouf responds to Olivia Wilde ... "The Handmaid's Tale" renewed for sixth and final season ... Josh Allen and the Bills stomped the Rams to open 2022 NFL season ... Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Rams-Bills game ... The Rams received their massive Super Bowl rings ... College football commissioners meet to sort out CFP expansion ... MLB Rookie of the Year races are getting compelling ... Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur reach U.S. Open women's final ...
