The Big Lead
Home/Latest NFL Leads

Quay Walker Ejected After Shoving Lions Trainer

Ryan Phillips
facebooktwitter

In one of the weirdest moments of the season, Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected Sunday night when he shoved a Detroit Lions' trainer. The trainer had run onto the field to tend to Lions running back D'Andre Swift.

Here's video of what happened:

And another angle.

Just ... why? Why would you do that, especially late in the fourth quarter of a must-win game. That penalty could cost the Packers the postseason.

Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, then the next play was blown dead and his was ejected after a review.

Here he is frustrated with himself walking up the tunnel to the locker room:

The Packers led 16-13 at the time of the penalty, but the Lions scored a few plays later to take a 20-16 lead.

facebooktwitter