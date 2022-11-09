Qatar World Cup Fan Village is a Bunch of Shipping Containers, Bean Bag Chairs and Zero Shade
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick off in just a few days despite... reasons. Today we got a look at some of the housing options for fans as the host country puts the finishing touches on these shipping containers. That's right. According to The Daily Mail, these are "prefab hotel rooms," but they sure look like miniature college dorm rooms shoved in shipping containers. There are apparently enough of these to house 60,000 people at $200 a night.
In addition to the two singles, there are also single double bed rooms available which must means there is probably a lot more room for activities.
Note the "tea and coffee making facilities."
I know what you're thinking. Are those bean bag chairs? Yes. Yes, they are. And you can sit on them to watch games on a large television screen.
Note the lack of shade. Here's the current 10-day forecast for Doha, Qatar.
Hopefully, sunscreen is not as hard to get into the country as alcohol. The good news is that it is only expected to be "mostly sunny" on the 20th when the event begins. Perfect conditions to sit on a desert bean bag for four hours watching soccer. This must be where the artificial clouds come into play.