QAnon Shaman's Lawyer Albert Watkins Was Interviewed by CNN
Albert Watkins, the lawyer for the QAnon "Shaman," made headlines this week after giving an incendiary interview with Talking Points Memo. Today he went on CNN to try and justify his comments to John Berman and it went about as well as could be expected. It is a lengthy clip, but probably worth your time.
Basically, Watkins claimed that being professional for five months had not benefitted his client or the American people so he was going to use cable news' need for soundbites to get attention. In the defense's defense, it is working like that.
Here is what Watkins originally told TPM:
“A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all f---ing short-bus people,” Watkins told TPM. “These are people with brain damage, they’re f---ing r------d, they’re on the goddamn spectrum.”
“But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people, they don’t have prior criminal history. F--k, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f---ing Hitler.”