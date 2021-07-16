Put Trae Young on the U.S. Olympic Team
Team USA is now two men down after Bradley Beal tested positive for COVID-19 and Kevin Love has withdrawn, presumably for health reasons. While it is starting to feel like 2020 again as the team canceled an exhibition against Australia out of an old-fashioned "abundance of caution," the show "must" go on. So who will Gregg Popovich call up ?
Not Trae Young, apparently. Last night Young tweeted a clip of Isiah Thomas talking about how he wasn't invited to join the Dream Team.
The question is, why isn't Young the obvious choice? He's a young star. He's a point guard who was second in the NBA in assists. He just took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, he wants to play.
Inviting Young right now seems pretty obvious. He could even travel with the team! Heck, three of the guys who are supposedly going are still playing in the NBA Finals. Imagine what great shape Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Devin Booker will be in on July 25th in Tokyo if they end up playing a Game 7 in Phoenix on July 22nd.
Anyway, Team USA, Coach Pop, whoever else is in charge. Please invite Trae Young.