Purdue Loses Star QB and WR on Same Play By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 28 2019

Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore injured on the same play for #Purdue pic.twitter.com/o0nsgQyB0K — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) September 28, 2019

The Purdue Boilermakers' season could have ended in the span of just one play.

In Saturday's conference showdown with Minnesota, the Boilermakers lost their electrifying quarterback-receiver duo of Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore on the same play. The two have each been vital pieces of the Boilermaker offense.

Sindelar was partaking in his first action since throwing for a career-best 509 yards in a September 7 win over Vanderbilt. Though he missed last week's road loss to TCU, Sindelar and his 932 passing yards still ranked fourth in the Big Ten as Saturday's games commenced. He missed the TCU contest with a concussion sustained in the previous game. His Saturday injury appeared to be a new issue, as he returned to the Purdue sideline with his left arm in a sling after being escorted to the locker room.

As for Moore, the sophomore receiver appeared to suffer a leg injury while going out for a pass. He was carted back to the locker room for further evaluation. Moore earned 1,258 and a dozen touchdowns in his debut year last year. He had two more grabs for 18 yards prior to his medical departure.