Puff Johnson Threw Up On the Court During the NCAA Championship Game
By Stephen Douglas
Puff Johnson, a sophomore for North Carolina, found himself playing extended minutes for the Tar Heels during the NCAA Championship Game. After averaging 10 minutes a game during the season, Johnson played extended minutes in the second half because he was playing so well. Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds when he started motioning to the bench that he needed to come out. He ended up on his knees spitting up on the court.
Johnson was exhausted after pouring in 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. His season highs were 16 points and six rebounds.
Tracy Wolfson later reported that Johnson took a blow to the stomach and was just trying to catch his breath.