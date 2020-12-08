Roberto Clemente League Hires Thom Brennaman, As There's a Drive Into Deep Left Field by Castellanos
By Kyle Koster | Dec 8, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Thom Brennaman, who lost his longtime gigs calling Cincinnati Reds games and working for Fox Sports after making anti-gay comments over the summer, won't be out of work for long. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico has willingly signed up for his brand of services.
There are some complicated issues at play here, from forgiveness and second chances and cancel culture and so much more. We are certainly not going to iron them all out here, in this single blog post. Instead, let's remember how quick and wide-ranging Brennaman's post-slur damage control plan snapped into place. And how we were still getting pieces like this last week from the New York Post.
Guess it worked. That'll make it a 4-1 ballgame.