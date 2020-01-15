Tony Kornheiser Without the Teleprompter is Like Superman Without the Cape
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 15 2020
Tony Kornheiser's teleprompter went out during PTI on Tuesday. Kornheiser was powerless. A host without a script. He had no way to move the show along or know what he was supposed to be saying. All he could do was look to his longtime friend Mike Wilbon to guide the show to commercial as they both laughed at the technical difficulties.
Pardon the Interruption has been on the air for the better part of 20 years now, and Kornheiser has never looked so lost. Tony without his teleprompter is like Superman without his cape - just another bald guy in tights.