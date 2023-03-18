Providence Mascot Friar Dom Found Creepily Staring at Wall
Providence lost to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday and apparently the school's mascot did not take it well. After the Wildcats beat the Friars, 61-53, Friar Dom was found outside the media room staring at a wall.
Josh Graham of WSJS radio in Winston-Salem, North Carolina happened upon Friar Dom outside the media work area. It was an unsettling sight as an already creepy-as-hell mascot was doing something, well... creepy.
Check it out:
Reminder, this is what Friar Dom looks like:
He's the stuff of nightmares already, so to happen upon him doing some Blair Witch stuff would be pretty damn scary.
Horror movie stuff has no place in college basketball.