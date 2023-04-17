Protestors Interrupt World Snooker Championships
Protestors wearing JUST STOP OIL shirts interrupted the World Snooker Championships on Monday. One guy jumped on a table and opened one of those bags of orange colored powder. The game between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry was then delayed as the groundscrew cleaned up the mess. I assume. In the words of the commentator, "Terrible, terrible scenes here."
A second protestor, a woman, attempted to climb onto another table, but the well-dressed match referee was able to grab her before she could climb one. It's unclear if she had more color or was going to glue herself to the table or who knows.
Is there nothing eco-protestors hold dear? Besides the planet, of course.