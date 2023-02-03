Pro Bowl Dodgeball Match Ends With Saquon Barkley Taking an Illegal Headshot
The NFL Pro Bowl dodgeball game took place on Thursday night with a bunch of professional football players competing in the classic gym class game. The NFC offense and NFC defense faced off in the second match of the night and it came down to New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Davis hit Barkley, but he got him in the head.
Barkley was quick to point out it was a headshot while Davis and his defensive teammates celebrated. Just like in real football, officials got together and quickly used instant replay to make the proper call and the right team won.
You can watch all three dodgeball games on the NFL's YouTube channel, but not here because the NFL doesn't want anyone embedding their dodgeball videos.