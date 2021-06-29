Prince William Goes Absolutely Bananas As England Beats Germany
England's Raheem Sterling found the back of the net against Germany in the game's 75th minute to give hope to a proud yet long-suffering soccer nation. Ian Darke described the scene at Wembley as "bedlam."
A crucial goal late with a quarterfinal spot on the line is exactly the type of scenes when people paint as absolute. I mean, everyone got involved in the party, including Prince William, who celebrated as passionately as a member of the Royal Family is allowed to publicly celebrate.
Cameras did not pan to the Duke and Duchess' box after Harry Kane salted things away with an 86th-minute goal but the imagination reels just thinking of what was happening up there.
England won 2-0 and will face the winner of the Sweden-Ukraine Round of 16 match.