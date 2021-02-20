Prince Fielder's 16-Year-Old Son Is Already Hitting Bombs
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 19, 2021, 7:07 PM EST
This might make you feel old, but Prince Fielder has a 16-year-old son. Yes, the 36-year-old former big leaguer's kid, Jadyn, is already in high school and it looks like he can rake. Fielder posted video of his son launching a moonshot in a game to Instagram on Friday.
Check it out:
That lefty swing look familiar? Here's his pops during his heyday with the Milwaukee Brewers:
Their swings look identical. And, as you can hear on the video of Jadyn's home run, his dad was impressed with the kid's "slow trot" that clocked in at more than 25 seconds.
It's easy to forget now, but Fielder could absolutely mash back in the day. He was a six-time All-Star and won three Silver Slugger Awards. When he hit 50 home runs in 2007, he and his dad Cecil became the only father-son duo in MLB history to each hit 50 homers in a season. Cecil accomplished the feat in 1990 for the Detroit Tigers.
Given what Jadyn's swing looks like, the Fielders could be the first three generations to accomplish the feat.