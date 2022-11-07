Primetime Saturday Basketball Coming to FOX
FOX will offer its first-ever primetime college basketball package this season, The Big Lead has learned. Dubbed Fox Primetime Hoops, the broadcasts will debut on Dec. 10 with Indiana-Arizona at the Las Vegas Clash and feature matchups between some of the sport's best programs, including Villanova-Creighton and Michigan State-Michigan.
Together FOX, FS1 and FS1 will air close to 300 college basketball games this season. Gus Johnson is returning as the lead play-by-play voice with Bill Raftery and Jim Jackson will serve as lead analysts. Full details of Fox Sports' plans are expected to be released later today, which include airing six women's games on FOX – a new record for the network.