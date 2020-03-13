No, President Trump Did Not Name-Drop Adam Schefter During His Address
By William Pitts | Mar 13 2020
Earlier today, President Donald Trump finally declared a national state of emergency over the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 which earlier this week wreaked havoc on the sports calendar. The rapidly-spreading virus resulted in the suspension or outright cancellation of nearly every major sporting event in North America for the next two weeks at least.
While the President's address to the nation contained little out of the ordinary, one moment caught the attention of sports-starved fans - specifically, this moment where he seemed to name-drop ESPN's ace NFL insider, Adam Schefter, despite the two not sharing any known personal relationship:
In fact, President Trump was actually referring to Adam Schechter, the President and C.E.O. of LabCorp. Which makes a lot more sense.
In case you can't tell, we miss sports. Badly.