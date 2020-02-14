Barack Obama Surprises Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson, Trash-Talks Jason Kidd
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 14 2020
President Barack Obama visited NBA All-Star weekend on Friday afternoon, surprising a number of young players, including Trae Young, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic.
Obama met Luka Doncic, who was hanging out with Lakers assistant Jason Kidd. Obama greeted Kidd and told Doncic to not listen to Kidd "when it comes to shooting." Kind of a messed-up thing to say about the guy who made the 10th most three-pointers in league history, but when you're a former president you get to drop canned one-liners.
He also met Zion Williamson, who was blown away by the meeting and Obama's knowledge of his recent performances. Zion clearly hasn't completely come to terms with just how massive he is or will be.