President Obama Condemns the Alleged Donald Sterling Comments
President Obama is currently in Malaysia but took time during a press conference on Sunday to weigh in on the growing Donald Sterling controversy. The President joined the likes of Magic Johnson and Snoop Dogg condemning the Clippers’ owners after an alleged conversation recorded by his girlfriend containing numerous racist comments was released by TMZ.
“When ignorant folks want to advertise their ignorance, you don’t really have to do anything, you just let them talk,” Obama said when asked to respond to Donald Sterling’s reported comments.
President Obama expressed confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver dealing with the matter swiftly, but then spoke on a larger scale about race relations in America:
“The United States continues to wrestle with the legacy of race and slavery and segregation, that’s still there, the vestiges of discrimination,” Obama said during a news conference in Malaysia, where he was traveling. “We’ve made enormous strides, but you’re going to continue to see this percolate up every so often,” he added. “And I think that we just have to be clear and steady in denouncing it, teaching our children differently, but also remaining hopeful that part of why statements like this stand out some much is because there has been this shift in how we view ourselves.”
Silver spoke about Sterling on Saturday and said the NBA is working toward verifying the tape. The immediate resolution is that Sterling will not attend today’s Clippers/Warriors playoff game.
The Washington Post’s Cindy Boren outlined why Silver isn’t doing anything to punish Sterling right away.
