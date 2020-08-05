Powerful Sports Media Agent Nick Khan Leaves CAA to Become President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 05 2020
Nick Khan is leaving CAA for a senior role at WWE. Khan was CAA's co-head of television. He will now be the president and chief revenue officer of WWE under Vince McMahon. Khan, who will be moving to Connecticut, had been with CAA since 2012 and represented such on-air talent as Kirk Herbstreit, Colin Cowherd, Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose.
According to Sports Business Journal, Khan first considered working with WWE at Triple H's 50th birthday party last year.
Through CAA Khan had previously worked with WWE on recent media rights deals. He was also working with the SEC on their media deals. In Khan's absence, agents Matt Kramer and Tom Young will become co-heads of the sports broadcasting division.