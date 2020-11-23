Popes, Ranked By Ability to Get You a Bucket
By Kyle Koster | Nov 23, 2020, 10:22 AM EST
Pope Francis today hosted a cadre of NBA players to discuss their work on social justice initiatives. Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Tolliver, and Marco Belinelli were the starting Vatican five. Michele Roberts, executive director of the players union, was also there.
Jokes aside, this get-together could engender some new and needed conversations, perhaps globally, and certainly challenge people to think about the complex issues in new ways. But jokes included, it's very surprising that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was not included in the discussion. As a consolation prize, he has the existing knowledge that he's likely the Pope most able to "get you a bucket".
What does the full list look like? Well, let's take a stab at it.
1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2. Mark Pope
3. David Pope
4. St. Bonafice III
5. St. Innocent I
6. St. John Paul II
7. Clement IV
8. St. Hilarius
9. Blessed Urban V
10. Gregory XV
11. Severinus
12. POPEye Jones
13. Pius VI
14. Adrian I
15. St. Sixtus II
16. St. Eusebius
17. St. Cornelius
18. John VI
19. Marinus II
20. Paul VI
Credit to Francis for knowing his strengths and weaknesses. A corner jumper is a liability for him. Management, however, is something with which he's more comfortable. Definitely near the top of the list in terms of popes who could coach you to a road win in the conference semifinals.