Pope Francis Is No Longer Verified on Twitter
Elon Musk followed through with his threat to remove verified status from non-paying members of Twitter on Thursday. As many predicted, the vast majority of formerly-verified accounts have decided not to pay the world's richest man to verify the accounts they already verified on a platform where they actually provide the content. Tens of thousands of notable people have been stripped of verification, including (according to some) God's representative on Earth, the Pope.
Yes, even Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church and representative of 1.3 billion humans, has had his blue checkmark removed.
So yeah, potentially the most famous man on the planet isn't necessarily who he says he is according to Twitter. Because this entire idea and system is so monumentally stupid.