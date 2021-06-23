The Pope is Now Part of the Spider-Verse
Pope Francis met Spider-Man on Wednesday and now technically he is part of the Spider-Verse along with Nick Miller and Nic Cage. Between this and the fact that he says basketball "lifts you up to the Heavens," the Pope technically mixes sports and pop culture now.
According to Catholic News Agency this particular Spider-Man is Mattia Villardita, a 28-year old Italian man who uses his costume to visit sick children in the hospital. When Italy was on lockdown he did over 1,400 video calls as Spider-Man.
Honestly, I cannot get enough pictures of the Pope and Spider-Man. It's hard to tell who is there to see whom! They both seem to be big fans of each other's work. Marvel should absolutely consider making this a movie or a series on Disney+. Even if Spider-Man and The Pope sounds like a show with a built-in audience.