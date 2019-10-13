The Big LeadThe Big Lead
It Would Seem Pope Francis Is A Saints Fan

By Liam McKeone | Oct 13 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 16: Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

It' s Sunday, which means there is football, which is great. It's also the biggest day of the week for those who follow the Catholic religion, and doubles as Pope Francis' favorite day to tweet.

The Holy Father took to the Twitterverse today to give thanks for the canonization of new saints. Being a tech-savvy Pope (no other Pope had a Twitter!), he used a hashtag in his tweet. In the process, he declared his NFL allegiance after Twitter automatically added the Saints fleur-de-lis.

Who Dat, His Holiness?

Now, I'm inclined to think this was an accident, because the last two years of Saints football would indicate that God and the Pope are not, in fact, fans of the New Orleans Saints. Quite the opposite. Then again, the Pope is infallible, so who am I, a lowly sports blogger, to question him?