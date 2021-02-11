The Big Lead
Police Dash Cam Catches Mom Tackling Suspect After He Ran Away From Officers

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 10:28 AM EST

Tackling is an art form and this mother in Texas is an artist.

After coming home from the store at 7 AM to find a man peeking in her teenage daughter's window, Phyllis Pena called the police. Cops showed up and caught the 19-year-old man, but he got away from them. That's when he made the mistake of running towards Pena, who sized him up and made an incredible open-field tackle.

What a textbook hit. She cut off the angle, wrapped him up and took him down. Via Click2Houston:

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

It's fun to joke, but Jack Easterby is probably already hard at work trying to run her out of town.