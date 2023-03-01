Players Rank 5 Worst NFL Teams to Play For
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals did not fare well in this survey, ranking as one of the worst teams in the league. Owner Michael Bidwill does not inspire confidence among Cardinals players as few believe he's willing to spend the money necessary to upgrade outdated facilities. Among the major complaints were the "worst-ranked locker room, which some players feel is a safety hazard," a terrible training room and locker room and an insane policy of deducting dinner from players' paychecks if they want to get food from the facility. And if they work out at the team facility in the offseason, they are charged for every meal they eat there.
Treatment of families, food service/nutrition, the weight room and training room all ranked last league-wide. Meanwhile, the locker room ranked 31st. That's horrible. The team doesn't offer a family room or daycare at the stadium, the weight room has uneven floors and floorboards peeling up and the training room is incredibly outdated. Throw in a tiny locker room and why would players want to play there?
There is no reason for an NFL team to be this far behind the times or not invest in its facilities to this degree.