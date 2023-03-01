Players Rank 5 Worst NFL Teams to Play For
Kansas City Chiefs
Despite winning a Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs faced a lot of complaints in this survey. Players didn't believe owner Clark Hunt was willing to invest in the franchise's outdated facilities, and the franchise's treatment of players' families ranked poorly. Team travel also garnered complaints. Head trainer Rick Burkholder was singled out for scorn, as players believed he did not treat them fairly.
The Chiefs' training staff ranked dead last, while the locker room (tied for 28th) and travel accommodations (tied for 28th) were seen as not good enough. Players complained about a lack of room for travel and the Chiefs are one of only six teams that forces players to have roommates on the road. The locker room is also cramped, with stools instead of actual chairs available.
Clearly the current champs have a ways to go to make players feel more comfortable.