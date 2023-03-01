Players Rank 5 Worst NFL Teams to Play For
Jacksonville Jaguars
According to the report, the No. 1 complaint from Jaguars players about the team facility was unanimous: rats. There was a rat infestation in the team facility for three to four weeks this season in which the locker room and laundry hampers were impacted. That's the kind of thing you expect to see at the Arby's in Times Square, not associated with a franchise worth an estimated $3.5 billion.
Jaguars players also believe the franchise doesn't treat players' families well (tied for last), the weight room ranks 29th, training room is 27th and food service/nutrition was 22nd. It's so bad players' wives have had to breastfeed babies on the floor of the stadium's public restrooms. There is no family room or daycare at the stadium. Players were emphatic that there isn't enough room in cold or hot tubs and did not believe there was enough space in the weight room.
Owner Shad Khan is worth an estimated $12.1 billion. He should probably spend the money to fix a few of these things.