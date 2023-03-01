Players Rank 5 Worst NFL Teams to Play For
The NFLPA surveyed 1,300 NFL players in an effort to help raise standards across the league. Players graded the teams they played for in a number of categories, leading to a letter grade from the union. The results were eye-opening.
The categories for study were: treatment of player families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel. There were some big surprises in the survey, including the Minnesota Vikings ranking as the best team for player treatment league-wide.
What follows is a deeper look at the five teams the NFLPA ranked as the worst for player treatment starting with No. 28 and finishing with the franchise ranked 32nd.
Jacksonville Jaguars
According to the report, the No. 1 complaint from Jaguars players about the team facility was unanimous: rats. There was a rat infestation in the team facility for three to four weeks this season in which the locker room and laundry hampers were impacted. That's the kind of thing you expect to see at the Arby's in Times Square, not associated with a franchise worth an estimated $3.5 billion.
Jaguars players also believe the franchise doesn't treat players' families well (tied for last), the weight room ranks 29th, training room is 27th and food service/nutrition was 22nd. It's so bad players' wives have had to breastfeed babies on the floor of the stadium's public restrooms. There is no family room or daycare at the stadium. Players were emphatic that there isn't enough room in cold or hot tubs and did not believe there was enough space in the weight room.
Owner Shad Khan is worth an estimated $12.1 billion. He should probably spend the money to fix a few of these things.
Kansas City Chiefs
Despite winning a Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs faced a lot of complaints in this survey. Players didn't believe owner Clark Hunt was willing to invest in the franchise's outdated facilities, and the franchise's treatment of players' families ranked poorly. Team travel also garnered complaints. Head trainer Rick Burkholder was singled out for scorn, as players believed he did not treat them fairly.
The Chiefs' training staff ranked dead last, while the locker room (tied for 28th) and travel accommodations (tied for 28th) were seen as not good enough. Players complained about a lack of room for travel and the Chiefs are one of only six teams that forces players to have roommates on the road. The locker room is also cramped, with stools instead of actual chairs available.
Clearly the current champs have a ways to go to make players feel more comfortable.
Los Angeles Chargers
This may not shock those of you who have read The Big Lead for years, but the Chargers are an awful organization. Overall, the NFLPA ranked the Bolts 30th and facilities were a major complaint. Players also don't seem to believe owner Dean Spanos is willing to invest in facility upgrades, ranking the team 28th in that category. For those wondering, Spanos never invested any money in team facilities or the stadium when the franchise was in San Diego as well.
The team's food service (29th), treatment of player families (27th), training room (tied for last), training staff (30th), weight room (tied for 27th) and locker room (tied for 28th) are all near the bottom of the league. In fact, team travel (tied for 15th at a B grade) is the only area where the Chargers ranked in the top half of the league. The Chargers don't offer a room for families at SoFi Stadium, no players surveyed think there is enough room in the team cafeteria, the team is one of only two that doesn't provide a steam room or sauna, players believe they are understaffed, they think the hot and cold tubs are "gross" and there are a limited number of showers in the locker room.
Sounds like a dismal place to play.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals did not fare well in this survey, ranking as one of the worst teams in the league. Owner Michael Bidwell does not inspire confidence among Cardinals players as few believe he's willing to spend the money necessary to upgrade outdated facilities. Among the major complaints were the "worst-ranked locker room, which some players feel is a safety hazard," a terrible training room and locker room and an insane policy of deducting dinner from players' paychecks if they want to get food from the facility. And if they work out at the team facility in the offseason, they are charged for every meal they eat there.
Treatment of families, food service/nutrition, the weight room and training room all ranked last league-wide. Meanwhile, the locker room ranked 31st. That's horrible. The team doesn't offer a family room or daycare at the stadium, the weight room has uneven floors and floorboards peeling up and the training room is incredibly outdated. Throw in a tiny locker room and why would players want to play there?
There is no reason for an NFL team to be this far behind the times or not invest in its facilities to this degree.
Washington Commanders
I suppose the Washington Commanders finishing dead last in these rankings shouldn't surprise anyone, but here we are. Players had major complaints about the team's facilities and few had confidence owner Daniel Snyder would invest to upgrade them. In fact, the team's players had more detailed complaints about the facilities than any other team in the league.
The Commanders tied for last in treatment of players' families and the training room, while the locker room and team travel also finished last. The team's training staff finished next-to-last and only the strength coaches got high marks (tied for first). The Commanders don't offer a family room or daycare at the stadium, which seems a basic courtesy that a few teams apparently ignore. Concerningly, most players said they didn't want to do rehab with Washington's training staff. The locker room is painfully small as players want more personal space. But they also complained about a lack of warm water and poor drainage in showers. As for travel, no players get first-class seats on planes and young players are all forced to have roommates.
Sounds like a lot needs to change in Washington with new ownership, whenver they arrive.