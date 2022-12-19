Places Open on Christmas
Christmas is coming. A day spent with loved ones, gifts, and sports rapidly approaches. But sometimes things go wrong. You need to run out and grab that one absolute necessity that you somehow managed to forget on Christmas morning.
If that happens, where can you go? This is what we endeavor to inform you. Hours apply locally. Here are a few places that will be open.
Places Open on Christmas
CVS
Walmart
Benihana
Morton's Steakhouse
7/11
McDonald's
Applebee's
Dunkin' Donuts
Panda Express
Waffle House
Rite Aid
Walgreens
Circle K
AMC Theaters
Regal Cinemas
Showcase Cinemas
Wawa
Bed Bath & Beyond
Ikea
Target
Family Dollar
Starbucks