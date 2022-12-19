The Big Lead
Places Open on Christmas

Christmas is coming. A day spent with loved ones, gifts, and sports rapidly approaches. But sometimes things go wrong. You need to run out and grab that one absolute necessity that you somehow managed to forget on Christmas morning.

If that happens, where can you go? This is what we endeavor to inform you. Hours apply locally. Here are a few places that will be open.

CVS

Walmart

Benihana

Morton's Steakhouse

7/11

McDonald's

Applebee's

Dunkin' Donuts

Panda Express

Waffle House

Rite Aid

Walgreens

Circle K

AMC Theaters

Regal Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas

Wawa

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ikea

Target

Family Dollar

Starbucks

