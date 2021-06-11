The Big Lead
Latest NBA Leads

PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant Get Into Altercation During Game 3

Ryan Phillips
Jun 10, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT
PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant get into it.
facebooktwitter

PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant are both Texas Longhorns and apparently have a pretty good relationship, but that went out the window during Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series Thursday night. Tucker and Durant went nose-to-nose and looked like they might get physical before they were separated and both were assessed technical fouls.

Here's a look at what happened:

And another angle:

Related Articles

Tucker was really fired up and even had an issue with a security guard who tried to break them up.

The assemble fans at Fiserv Forum let Durant know exactly how they felt about him:

Well this series may have just gotten fun.

facebooktwitter