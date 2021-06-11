PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant Get Into Altercation During Game 3
Jun 10, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT
PJ Tucker and Kevin Durant are both Texas Longhorns and apparently have a pretty good relationship, but that went out the window during Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series Thursday night. Tucker and Durant went nose-to-nose and looked like they might get physical before they were separated and both were assessed technical fouls.
Here's a look at what happened:
And another angle:
Related Articles
Mike Budenholzer's Game 3 Adjustments Against Nets Will Determine His Future With Bucks
Will James Harden's Injury Even Matter in Nets-Bucks Series?
Brooklyn Nets Are a 50-40-90 Miracle and Finding Value in the Mayweather-Paul Circus
Jay Williams Defends Himself From Kevin Durant Comments
Tucker was really fired up and even had an issue with a security guard who tried to break them up.
The assemble fans at Fiserv Forum let Durant know exactly how they felt about him:
Well this series may have just gotten fun.