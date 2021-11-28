Pittsburgh Steelers Got Frustrated and Played Dirty in Bengals Blowout Loss
The Cincinnati Bengals kicked the crap out of the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 12. Cincy lead the entire game and the result was never in doubt so it's no surprise that the Steelers were frustrated. During the second quarter, with the Bengals leading, 24-3, Joe Burrow threw an interception and TJ Watt got physical with the quarterback.
Then in the fourth quarter Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool ripped the helmet off Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips. It was the second time today we saw a helmet ripped off.
These are dark times for the Steelers. They've got Ben Roethlisberger out there struggling. The lowly Cincinnati Bengals suddenly look like the superior team. And they're now 5-5-1 with a very tough stretch remaining on their schedule. Still, no reason to be rude.