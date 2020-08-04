Pirates-Twins Game Delayed Due to Drone
By Liam McKeone | Aug 04 2020
The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins were enjoying a nice afternoon of baseball on Tuesday. Until a drone showed up and ruined it all. The game was delayed while attempts were made to knock down the drone until it simply up and left the field.
Don't see that every day. Apparently some of the Pirates' relievers attempted to knock it out of the sky with baseballs. They missed. I'll let the Pirates' bullpen experts write the jokes there.
I truly don't know what this year will throw at us next. Maybe that walking delivery robot will get lost and wander into the stadium tomorrow. At this point, nothing is unexpected.