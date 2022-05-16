Phoenix Suns Turn in Most Pathetic Game 7 Performance Ever, Plus Week 3 in the IBLWM
The Phoenix Suns won 64 games this year to ensure a Game 7 would take place on their home court. It didn't help as the Dallas Mavericks curb-stomped Chris Paul in company in what will go down as one of the most dreadful do-or-die performances of all time. What the heck should we make of that. Then, the big story. Week 3 of the International League of West Michigan is in the books and contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders.