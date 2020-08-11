Phoenix Suns Surprise Players With Family Announcing Starting Lineup
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 11 2020
The Phoenix Suns are 6-0 in the NBA's Orlando bubble and are clearly one of the league's best stories over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, before their game against the Philadelphia 76ers the Suns organization surprised the team's players by having their family members announce the starting lineup. It was a ray of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy day for sports.
Check it out and see the genuine surprise and emotion from the players:
That was truly awesome and a great job by the Suns as an organization.
Considering these players have been locked in the bubble since early July, they've been away from their families for a significant amount of time. This had to have been an incredible moment for them.
Even Stephen Curry was loving it:
Well done by everyone involved.