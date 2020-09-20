Philly Fans Enhance Legendary Reputation As Carson Wentz Is Booed in an Empty Stadium
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 20 2020
Carson Wentz was booed at home in an empty stadium on Sunday. During the second half of the Los Angeles Rams - Philadelphia Eagles game, Wentz threw a careless interception into double-coverage with the Eagles trailing. That was all that the fake fans could take.
Only in Philadelphia could a player get booed in an empty stadium. This has to make Santa Claus feel better.
The Eagles were trailing, but it was just his first pick of the game. In week 1, a loss to the Washington Football Team, Wentz completed 24-of-42 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Clearly Jalen Hurts has the fans who aren't even in attendance pining for something new in their lives.