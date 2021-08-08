New York Mets Continue to Lose as Owner Steve Cohen Tweets Through It
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets, 3-0, to complete a three-game weekend series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are now 1.5 games up on the New York Mets for first place in the Nationanl League East. And yes, Mets owner Steve Cohen is tweeting through it.
First on Friday night before the Phillies beat the Mets, 4-2, Cohen tweeted asking for some vibes.
On Saturday, right before the Phillies beat the Mets, 5-3, Cohen responded to someone on Twitter who said that if the Mets "epic collapse" continued, it was time to clean house. Cohen told him he wasn't in a "joking mood."
Then on Sunday afternoon, right before the Phillies finished their sweet of the Mets, Cohen told his followers that he had visited the clubhouse and the players were in a good frame of mind. Taijuan Walker proceeded to give up two solo home runs in the top of the first, the Mets never got on the board and Javy Baez, who they just acquired from the Chicago Cubs, got hurt.
Overall the Mets are 9-15 since the All-Star break and have dropped nine of their last 11 games It might be time for Cohen to delete his Twitter again.