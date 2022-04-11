Philadelphia Phillies Fans Brawled on Opening Day
By Stephen Douglas
MLB has returned and so too has the violence in the stands. Over the weekend we saw a female fan punch a police officer in the face in Toronto. Not to be outdone, Philadelphia Phillies fans kicked off the season by fighting amongst themselves.
That's the Philadelphia we know and love. A fan also made his way onto the field before he was tackled by security.
The Phillies ended up winning their first two games of the season before dropping game three to the pathetically underpaid Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Now they're a half-game behind the Mets as they head into a three-game homestand against their division rival. It's never too early to start monitoring the standings. As long as you keep your head on a swivel.